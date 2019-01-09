Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony says he is feeling the benefit of his Christmas break ahead of Friday’s crucial Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The 29-year-old was rested for the festive inter-provincials against Ulster and Leinster.





He made an impressive return against Connacht at the weekend.

O’Mahony says the player management system is proving a huge help for the squad.

SOCCER

Tottenham have announced another delay in the redevelopment of their new home ground.

Spurs look set to remain at Wembley until mid-March.

The stadium was scheduled to open in September, but there have been a number of construction issues and safety concerns.

The Premier League games against Watford, Newcastle and Leicester City along with the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund have been moved to Wembley.

It is unlikely the new venue will be ready for the North London derby against Arsenal on March 2nd.

Burton Albion take on Manchester City for the first time in a competitive fixture tonight.

The Brewers travel to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn must overcome a late fitness test on a groin injury before being given the all clear to take on the Premier League champions.

Burton are currently 9th in the third tier of English football.

Holders City are still in the hunt for four trophies this season.

Boss Pep Guardiola says this competition’s just as important as the others.

Burton Albion’s Manager Nigel Clough says they’ll relish their role as underdogs.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

Irish striker Stephanie Roche could extend her term at Italian club Florentia.

The 29 year old make her debut for the Serie A side at the weekend and says she has already been offered a contract extension.

Roche signed for the Florence based team in November, and has now recovered from an ankle injury.

The 2014 FIFA goal of the year runner-up is getting plenty of help with the language barrier.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ROCHE.mp3



GOLF

Padraig Harrington is looking at reducing the number of wildcard picks he will have for next year’s Ryder Cup in the United States.

The Dubliner is considering changes less than 24 hours after being appointed European captain.

Harrington feels players are more confident if they qualify for the tournament directly.

Paul McGinley, who led Europe to success in 2014, feels the qualification process will also be looked at.

GAELIC GAMES

The McKenna Cup semi-final line up is due to be decided tonight.

Holders Donegal welcome Cavan to Ballybofey, where the winners will be guaranteed a place in the last four.

Armagh and Monaghan meet at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone know a draw against Fermanagh will be enough to secure their place in the semis.