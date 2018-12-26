Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s expecting Newcastle to frustrate his Premier League leaders today.

The sides meet at Anfield with Klopp’s team four points clear at the top of the table.





He knows opposition boss Rafa Benitez won’t make it easy for his former club.

Champions Manchester City go to Leicester – hoping to bounce back from their shock 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his Old Trafford homecoming when they play Huddersfield.

Third placed Tottenham play Bournemouth, while the two sides competing for fourth are in action later in the day.

Arsenal make the trip to Brighton this evening, while Chelsea travel to Watford tonight.

Elsewhere, Burnley go up against Everton and Cardiff are at Crystal Palace.

In the lunchtime game – it’s nil-nil between Fulham and Wolves at Craven Cottage.



In the SkyBet Championship, top of the table Leeds will hope to extend their narrow one point advantage when they play Blackburn.

Second placed Norwich host Nottingham Forest, while West Brom – in third – take on Wigan.



Table toppers Celtic make the trip to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, second placed Rangers – who trail their rivals by just a point – take on Hibernian at Ibrox.

RACING

Noel Meade says he couldn’t have wished for a better start to the busy Christmas period with Getaway Kid taking the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on his chasing debut at Down Royal today.

Getaway Kid benefited from a canny Sean Flanagan ride to score at odds of 11-2.