Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has limited sympathy for Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked following Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but Klopp is sure he will bounce back.





The Reds boss reckons the three-time Premier League winner will have a new job in two days if he wants it.

Klopp says Mourinho’s record speaks for itself.

Manchester United say they are confident Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can turn things around at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have confirmed the appointment of the Norwegian as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Alex Ferguson’s long term assistant Mike Phelan is returning as first-team coach.

Describing Solskjaer as a club legend, Vice Chairman Ed Woodward says he is certain the former striker will unite the players and fans.

Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite to take the United job on a full time basis.

The Tottenham boss can move a step closer to lifting his first trophy as a manager, by beating Arsenal tonight.

A League Cup semi-final is the prize on offer for the winners of this evening’s North London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Bournemouth will reach the last four of a major cup competition for the first time, if they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries may have won just once in their last seven games, but manager Eddie Howe is determined to make history tonight.

The “Old Firm” are in action tonight but not against each other in the Scottish Premier League.

Leaders Rangers are away to Hibernian, while third-placed Celtic entertain Motherwell at Parkhead.

Kick off in both games is at 7.45.

Next year’s League of Ireland fixtures are due to be announced this afternoon.

The 2019 S-S-E Airtricity League will kick off on Friday the 15th of February and wrap up with the F-A-I Cup Final on the November the 3rd.

Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers met at Dalymount Park on the opening night last season.

Dundalk and Cork City were kept apart until the fifth week of the campaign.



RACING



There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk today, with the first going to post at 4.25.