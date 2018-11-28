Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Robbie Keane has announced his formal retirement as a football player.

The news follows the 38-year-old’s appointment as the new Republic of Ireland assistant coach.





Keane is Ireland’s record goal scorer and hit the back of the net 126 times in the Premier League.

The Tallaght man began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1997.

He had spells at Inter Milan, Leeds, Coventry, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, and L-A Galaxy, before finishing his playing days at Indian club A-T-K.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is enjoying the build-up to tonight’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint Germain.

The Merseysiders have travelled to the French capital for a crucial Group C encounter.

The Reds needed a late Roberto Firmino goal to beat P-S-G 3-2 at Anfield in September.

Klopp says the French giants provide an exciting challenge.



Tottenham continue their mission-impossible at Wembley tonight.

Spurs face a must win match against Inter Milan.

They trail the Italian giants by 3 points in the race to finish runner up in Group B.

The Tottenham and Liverpool games kick-off at 8.00.

Arsenal say they are working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of their fans in Ukraine.

The Gunners will face Vorskla in the Europa League tomorrow, but the game has been moved to Kiev due to security concerns.

The Group E fixture was due to be played in the city of Poltava

Martial law has been declared in certain Ukrainian regions due to increased tensions with Russia.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Footballer of the Year Jack McCaffrey feels the proposed rule changes are not in the best interests of the game.

The G-A-A are rolling out plans to curtail the number of hand passes, introduce a sin bin, attacking mark and a new sideline kick rule.

It is hoped it the measures will improve the sport as a spectacle.

Dublin half back McCaffrey says they may not have the desired effect.

The G-A-A’s Director of Games Administration has defended the scenario that gives Dublin two Super 8s games at Croke Park.

Fergal McGill says the Jones Road Stadium is considered a neutral venue for All-Ireland quarter finals, semi-finals and finals.

Donegal are among those set to object to Dublin playing both their Super 8 home and neutral games at Croke Park.

McGill says a vote at Congress will be required to change the rules.

MOTORSPORT

McLaren are concerned about the impact of Brexit on Formula One.

Seven of the ten teams are based in England and there will be nine races in Europe next year.

McLaren list 23 nationalities among their 800 staff and foresee talent, supply chain and export problems if the U-K leaves the E-U without a deal.