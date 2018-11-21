Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Mick McCarthy has been installed as the favourite to replace Martin O’Neill as the Republic of Ireland Manager.

O’Neill’s assistant Roy Keane, and coaches Seamus McDonagh and Steve Guppy have also stepped down.





Dundalk’s Stephen Kenny is also said to be in the running to replace the Derryman.

McCarthy would be returning to the side he took charge of following Jack Charlton’s departure in 1996.

He guided the Boys in Green to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup, but has been out of work since bringing a lengthy spell with Ipswich Town to an end in April.

Stephen Kenny has won four League of Ireland titles and lifted the F-A-I Cup twice since taking charge of Dundalk on this day six year ago.

The 47 year old Dubliner has fulfilled many of the promises he made back in November 2012.



Manchester United could allow Anthony Martial to leave in January amid reported interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Talks over a new contract have stalled in recent weeks according to reports.

United recently activated a year-long extension clause in Martial’s current deal that ties him down until 2020, after the France forward rejected their latest offer of new terms.

Martial has scored six goals in the last seven games in all competitions.



RUGBY

Leo Cullen says the Ireland job is off his radar.

Leinster’s European Champions Cup winning coach is among those tipped to replace Joe Schmidt, should the New Zealander decide to leave after next year’s World Cup.

Dismissing the speculation, Cullen insists his coaching career is still young and he has a lot to learn.

Schmidt is due to unveil his plans following Saturday’s final November Test against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster lock Iain Henderson says as far as the Irish players are concerned Joe is still the boss.



GOLF

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been stoking up their rivalry ahead of their winner takes all match on Friday.

7-million pounds will go to whoever comes out on top over 18 holes in Las Vegas.

Mickelson said he’s willing to put up another 100-thousand dollars in a side bet on the first hole – and Woods wasn’t about to turn that down.

RACING

Dundalk hosts an eight-race card this evening.

The first goes to the post under the lights at 5.30.