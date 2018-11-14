Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Matt Doherty has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s International Friendly against Northern Ireland in Dublin tomorrow and Tuesday’s Nations League clash in Denmark.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender suffered a head injury during Sunday’s Premier League match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.





The 26-year-old was hit by an elbow in the face.

Doherty did not link up with the Irish squad earlier this week after staying in the U-K to undergo a scan and seek the medical advice of a specialist.

Shane Long had already been ruled out of the ties.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill still feels his opposite number Martin O’Neill has plenty of options.

The Irish rugby team could face New Zealand in a three Test tour in 2022.

The news comes ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland beat Australia this summer to win their first series in the southern hemisphere in almost 40 years.

They have lost all 12 Tests with the All Blacks in New Zealand and have not played there since a 60 point defeat in Hamilton in 2012.

Fears are growing that Rory McIlroy could skip next year’s Irish Open.

The four-time major winner says he will be spending most of his time in America next season.

The Ulsterman has committed to playing just two European Tour events in 2019, and could skip the tournament in Lahinch to focus on his build up for the Open.

Meanwhile, McIroy is one of three Irish players who are in Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry will also tee-off tomorrow.

McIroy hopes his new driver will help him score well around a course where he’s enjoyed a number of victories in recent years.



Gavin Moynihan is continuing his quest for a European Tour card at Qualifying School in Spain.

On 14 under par the Drogheda natives holds a share of 17th place during the penultimate round.

The top 25 and ties will earn place on the tour.

Cormac Sharvin is in 32nd place on 12 under.

Robin Dawson is on 4 under and in 74th place.