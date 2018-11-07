Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Manchester City and Juventus can join Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight.

A victory over Manchester United in Turin would be enough for Juve to win Group H.





City will secure their place in the knock out stages if they beat Shakhtar Donetsk and Hoffenheim lose to Lyon in Group F.

The Premier League champions will also be eager to avoid a fourth successive Champions League home defeat.

Manager Pep Guardiola feels it is a great opportunity.

Santiago Solari takes charge of Real Madrid for the first time in Europe tonight.

The European champions have won both games since Solari took temporary charge.

Madrid are in the Czech Republic to face Group G bottom club Viktoria Plzen, who they struggled to beat 2-1 at home two weeks ago.

Roma are away to C-S-K-A Moscow who they beat 3-nil at the Stadio Olimpico last month.

Benfica host Group E leaders Ajax, and Bayern Munich are at home to A-E-K Athens.



Stephen Kenny heads the list of nominees for the P-F-A-I Manager of the Year award.

The Dundalk boss takes his place on a three-man shortlist after guiding his team to the League and Cup double.

Waterford’s Alan Reynolds and Keith Long of Bohemians are also nominated.

The winner will be named at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Saturday.

U-C-D manager Collie O’Neill, Drogheda United’s Tim Clancy and Ollie Horgan of Finn Harps are in the running for the First Division award.

RUGBY

Leinster scrum half Luke McGrath says a big improvement is required for Ireland to beat Argentina in Saturday’s November Test at the Aviva Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored his second international try during the weekend’s 54-7 victory over Italy in Chicago.

McGrath came off the bench when Ireland last played Argentina in Dublin two years ago, so knows what to expect from the Pumas.

MOTORSPORT

Vietnam will host a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in 2020.

The race will take place around the streets of the capital Hanoi.

It is the first addition to the calendar since F-1 came under new ownership last year.

RACING

The Noel Meade-trained Snow Falcon has been installed the 10/1 joint second favourite with the sponsors for the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, the highly-prestigious three and a quarter mile handicap chase which takes place at Newbury on Saturday, December 1.

The winner of the Kerry National has been allotted 11st 5lb and will be among 12 Irish-trained contenders in total for the stamina-sapping contest.

Heading the weights is last year’s winner Total Recall, one of eight entries for Ireland’s champion jump trainer Willie Mullins.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Terrefort has been installed the 8/1 favourite and has been allotted 11st 5lb after winning Grade 1 novice chases at Sandown and Aintree last season.

There is an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening where the first is off at 5.30.