Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton insists Ireland can beat the All Blacks with or without Conor Murray.

Irish management have raised hopes that the Munster scrum half will be passed fit the for upcoming clash with New Zealand.





Murray has yet to play this season due to a neck injury, but he has yet to be ruled out of the November Series highlight.

John Cooney and Luke McGrath are vying for the number nine shirt for Saturday’s Test against Italy in Chicago.

Sexton feels there is plenty of back up in that position.

Munster fans are today celebrating the 40th anniversary of their famous win over the All Blacks when they became the first Irish team to beat New Zealand.

12 thousand fans witnessed the 12-nil win over the Kiwis at Thomond Park on October 31st 1978, a result that sent shock waves through the sport.



SOCCER

Declan Rice is ready to pledge his international future to England.

Gareth Southgate is said to have convinced the West Ham star to turn his back on the Republic of Ireland.

Reports claim Rice made the decision after being invited to England’s training facility at St George’s Park.

It is understood Southgate made a presentation of statistical data showing how Rice would fit into his team.



On the pitch tonight, Rice’s club West Ham entertain London rivals Tottenham in the fourth round of the English League Cup.

The Hammers came from 2-nil down to beat Spurs 3-2 when they met at the same stage at Wembley last year.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli could be back in the Tottenham starting line-up after coming off bench during the second half of Monday’s Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea this evening.

The Derby County manager takes on his old team at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal welcome Blackpool to the Emirates Stadium, and Crystal Palace travel to Middlesbrough.

Celtic are away to bottom side Dundee in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

Leaders Hearts entertain cross town rivals Hibernian.



RACING

There is racing this afternoon at Dundalk.

The first of a seven-race card gets underway at 2.50.