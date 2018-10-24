Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool and Tottenham will look to get their Champions League campaigns back on track tonight.

After losing to Napoli last time out, the Reds face a crucial Group C game against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield.





A major security operation has been launched on Merseysider as away fans have been banned from attending the game.

A thousand Red Star supporters defied suspension to cause trouble at their game at Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Liverpool manger Jurgan Klopp is expecting a tough challenge



Spurs are in the Netherlands to take on P-S-V Eindhoven in one of today’s early kick offs.

Both sides have lost their first two Group B games.

Barcelona lead the pool but are without Lionel Messi for their top of the table clash with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.



Marcos Alonso has committed his long-term future to Chelsea.

The Spanish defender has signed a new 5 year deal, which will run until 2023.

Alonso has made almost 100 appearances and scored 15 goal for the Blues since moving from Fiorentina for 23 million pounds in 2016.

West Bromwich Albion will go top of the Championship table if they beat Derby County at the Hawthorns this evening.

Leeds United will overtake current leaders Middlesbrough if they beat Ipswich Town at Elland Road.



RUGBY

The Ireland squad for the 2018 Autumn Internationals is due to be named this lunchtime.

Joe Schmidt could include three uncapped players in his panel for the games against New Zealand, Argentina, Italy and the U-S-A.

Leinster out half Ross Byrne, Munster full back Mike Haley and Ulster utility back Will Addison are tipped for call ups.

Munster coach Johann van Graan says he would be surprised if Conor Murray was included.

The Lions scrum half as he has yet to feature for the Province this season due to a neck injury.



Ulster flanker Jean Deysel is the latest rugby players to have his career cut short.

The 33 year old has announced his retirement with immediate effect due to injury.

The South African earned four caps for the Spingboks before joining Munster last year.

He has made three Pro 14 appearances for the Northerner Province this season, but has decided to call time on his playing days due to a combination of lower body injuries.

RACING

The furthest any horse will run in the opening six races at Navan today is five furlongs and 164 yards, as the track has answered a request from the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association to provide more opportunities for sprinters.

The going is good and the first of an eight-race card goes to post at 1.35.

In the UK, they run at:

Newmarket at 1.30 – the going is good

Fontwell at 1.40 – also good

Worcester 1.50 – good

Chelmsford and Newcastle host evening meetings on their standard tracks at 4.50 and 5.15 respectively.

