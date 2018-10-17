Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Stephen Rochford looks set to make a quick return to inter county football.

The former Mayo manager is said to be joining the Donegal coaching staff.





The Crossmolina man stepped down after three years in charge of his native county in August.

Reports now claim Rochford has agreed to join Declan Bonner’s back room staff as a replacement for Karl Lacey.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh feels Martin O’Neill should be given more time.

Last night’s Nations League defeat to Wales has led to calls for a change of management.

The Boys in Green have won just one of their last nine matches.

Derby County defender Keogh feels O’Neill has earned the chance to turn things around.

Liverpool have been left counting the cost of the international break.

Naby Keita is one of four players who are returning to Merseyside injured.

The Guinea midfielder hurt his hamstring during yesterday’s draw with Rwanda.

Virgil van Dijk missed the Netherland’s friendly with Belgium due to broken ribs

Mohamed Salah hobbled off while playing for Egypt.

Sadio Mane broke his thumb while training with Senegal.



Marouane Fellaini should be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League tie with Chelsea on Saturday.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez expects the midfielder to be available for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

The former Everton coach didn’t select Fellaini for Belgium’s match against Switzerland on Saturday and the Netherlands last night.

Martinez thinks he will be ready for action after returning to United.

Under 19 manger Brian Dorrian will take charge of Sligo Rovers for the rest of the season.

It follows the news that Ger Lyttle’s contract will not be renewed.

Dorrian will lead the team for the final nine days of Sligo’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division campaign, which includes games against Dundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

The F-A-I Women’s Cup semi-finals are down for decision this evening.

Last year’s beaten finalists U-C-D Waves travel to Ferrycarrig Park to play Wexford.

Tolka Park hosts a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Peamount United.

RACING

They run at Punchestown today with the first of seven races off at 2.05pm.

In the UK, they run at:

Nottingham – soft, good-to-soft in places – at 1.30

Bath – good-to-soft – at 1.50

Wetherby – good, good-to-firm in places at 2.10 and on the standard track at Newcastle from 5.10.