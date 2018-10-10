Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

RUGBY

Conor Murray has signed a contract extension with the I-R-F-U.

The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022 season.





Murray was key to Ireland’s Grand Slam success this season, starting every game of the campaign.

The Limerick man, who is currently sidelined with a neck injury, has won 67 caps for his country and played 116 times for Munster.

The I-R-F-U’s performance director David Nucifora says they’ve secured the services of a ‘genuinely world class player’ for the next three seasons.



Munster lock Jean Kleyn says they’ll face a big physical challenge against English Premiership leaders Exeter in the Champions Cup this Saturday.

The Reds will be hoping to win their first game on the road this season, having lost at Glasgow, Cardiff and Munster.

Exeter have made a flying start to the campaign, scoring 29 points in picking up five bonus-point victories.

Kleyn says they’re well aware of the task ahead…



Connacht hope to have Ireland duo Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran back in ‘weeks rather than months’.

Scrum-half Marmion injured his ankle in the western province’s win over Ulster on Friday night with O’Halloran hurting his calf while scoring a try in the same game.

Both are set to miss Connacht’s Challenge Cup opener against Bordeaux this weekend.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Carnacon will be at full strength for their Mayo Ladies Football semi-final against Moy Davitts this Sunday.

An appeal by Mayo County Board against the leniency of the suspensions given to eight players has been rejected.

It followed an initial four-week ban being reduced to two-weeks after an appeal by the players to the L-G-F-A’s National Appeals Committee.

SOCCER

Sean Maguire says he’s ready to put a ‘frustrating’ year of injuries behind him and ‘kick on’ for both the Republic of Ireland and his club Preston.

The Kilkenny native has recovered from two hamstring injuries and is in contention to play for Ireland against Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Goals have thin on the ground in recent games for Martin O’Neill’s side – and Maguire is hoping to seize the chance if called upon this weekend



Gareth Bale looks set to win his fitness battle and play for Wales against Ireland next Tuesday.

The star forward suffered a recurrence of a groin injury in Real Madrid’s defeat to Alaves last weekend and he’s expected to sit out Wales’ friendly against Spain tomorrow.

But the Welsh management are reportedly upbeat about Bale’s chances of recovering in time for next week’s Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium.



The Republic of Ireland’s under 19s have the first game of their European Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon.

Tom Mohan’s side host Bosnia Herzegovina at Longford’s City Calling Stadium at 3pm.



Authorities have raided a number of football clubs in Belgium as part of a financial fraud and match-fixing investigation.

Other European countries including France, Luxembourg and Cyprus have also been targeted.

The federal prosecutor’s office says a year-long probe has thrown up evidence of “suspect financial operations” by agents and also indications “of possible influencing of games” over the last season.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen (PR: Nhat Wen) looks to go a step closer to a medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina later.

He faces fifth seed Shifeng Li in the badminton quarter-finals.

Georgia Drummy has a second-round tennis match against Latvia’s Daniela Vismane.

While Robbie Powell has his heat this evening in the men’s 50-metre butterfly.



MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor has slipped down five places to eighth on the new U-F-C pound-for-pound rankings.

‘The Notorious’ suffered his second defeat in the promotion on Sunday morning, losing out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their world lightweight title fight at U-F-C 2-2-9.

Tony Ferguson is now considered the number one contender to next face Khabib for the 155-pound belt.



BOXING

Billy Joe Saunders looks set to lose his W-B-O middleweight boxing title after being refused a licence to fight Demetrius Andrade on the 20th of October.

The Massachusetts State Athletic Commission have voted against giving Saunders a license after the Englishman fauled a voluntary doping test in August.

The W-B-O say Saunders can appeal but if he loses that appeal, they will ‘declare the belt vacant’.



CYCLING

The Tour de France trophy won by Geraint Thomas has been stolen during a cycle show in Birmingham.

It was loaned to bike manufacturer Pinarello and had been on display at venues across the UK along with the team’s other grand tour titles.

But it was picked up when left unattended at the NEC.

RACING

The Listed Navigation Stakes is the feature of a seven-race fixture at Cork this afternoon.

The going is good, good to firm in places, with the first off at five-past-two.

In the UK there’s racing in

Nottingham, the going is good, at 1.30

Ludlow – good to firm, at 2.10

Southwell – good – 2.20

Kempton – standard – 5.40