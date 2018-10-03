Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Former Meath captain Anthony Moyles says the proposed rule changes will do little curb Dublin’s dominance in Gaelic Football.

A restriction in hand passes, a plan to have all sideline balls kicked forward and a new kick out rule are among the changes that could be trialled in next year’s League campaign.





Moyles says the proposals won’t level the playing field.



SOCCER

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised for liking a social media post which called for Jose Mourinho to be sacked.

Reports claim the 33-year-old has fallen out with his manager.

Valencia say he liked the post without reading the text, and is fully supportive of Mourinho and his team mates.

On the pitch tonight, Liverpool will be looking to build on a winning start when they play Napoli in the Champions League.

Last season’s runners up beat Paris St German at Anfield two weeks ago and have travelled to Italy hoping to make it two wins out of two in Group C.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping his side thrive in the intense atmosphere of Napoli’s San Paolo stadium.

Klopp says he knows they’re in for a tough night – but he hopes they’ll respond well.

Lionel Messi is back at Wembley this evening.

Barcelona’s Group B encounter with Tottenham is at the North London stadium where they lifted the trophy in 2011.

Spurs striker Harry Kane says Messi has set the standard he is aiming for.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka says he is “heartbroken” that a spectator hit by one of his tee shots at the Ryder Cup could lose her sight.

The three time major winner’s wayward drive hit Corine Remande in the eye on the sixth hole at Le Golf National in Paris.

Koepka has revealed how he felt when he found out the injury was more serious than initially thought.

RACING

There is a seven-race card at Cork this afternoon, where the first is off at 2.05.

In the UK they run at Nottingham – good, good to firm in places – from 1.30

Salisbury – good, good to firm in places – at 1.40

Bangor – good – at 2.20 and on the standard track at Newcastle from 5.30