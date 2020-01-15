Wednesday Local Sports Update

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell will name a 38-man squad for the Six Nations later this afternoon.

Devin Toner is in line to be recalled after missing out on the World Cup while his Leinster teammates Caelan Doris and Max Deegan are among the uncapped players being tipped for a call-up.

Stuart Hogg has been appointed the new Scotland captain ahead of the Six Nations.

The Lions full-back takes over from Stuart McInally, who led the team during last year’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph says he’s “delighted” to rejoin West Ham from Middlesbrough.

His four-million-pounds move back to the London Stadium had been delayed due to concerns over a thigh injury – but he’s finally completed a medical and agreed a three and a half year contract with the Hammers.

Randolph could play in West Ham’s Premier League game against Everton on Saturday.

Tottenham have signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18 month loan deal from Benfica.

The club also have an option to buy the Portuguese international at the end of the spell.

Meanwhile Jose Mourinho believes Christian Eriksen can leave Spurs with his head held high.

The Danish midfielder was booed by supporters during what could have been his farewell outing in Spurs’ 2-1 FA Cup third round replay win over Middlesbrough last night.

With a move to Inter Milan reportedly imminent, Mourinho’s been thanking Eriksen for his efforts

GOLF

Shane Lowry says it would be “special” to win a medal at this summer’s Olympics in Toyko.

The Open champion is in line to represent Ireland alongside fellow major winner Rory McIlroy.

Speaking ahead of his defence at the H-S-B-C Abu Dhabi Championship, Lowry has reaffirmed his commitment to playing in Japan

GAELIC GAMES

Joe Bergin has called time on his 13-year inter-county career with Offaly’s hurlers.

The 32-year-old Seir Kieran forward made 124 appearances across League and Championship.

Faithful boss Michael Fennelly must also plan without Shane Dooley for their National Hurling League campaign.

Dooley is set for a surgery on a long-standing ankle problem – though will be back for the Championship later this year.