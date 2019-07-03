Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi-Finals (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park .
7-30 Castleisland AFC v Rattoo Rovers Venue Mounthawk Park .
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
St. Brendan’s Hurler Says Team Have Injury Concerns Ahead Of Weekend’s Championship Opener
St. Brendan’s hurler Rory Horgan says his side are struggling with some injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Garvey’s Super Valu Kerry Co. Senior...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United have made an improved contract offer to their goalkeeper David De Gea.The Spanish international's current deal expires next summer and...
10 years in business – July 2nd, 2019
Caroline McEnery from the HR Suite spoke to us about the launch of their children’s book on diversity to mark their 10th anniversary.
Interiors Advice | July – July 2nd, 2019
Ruth O’Grady talks about painting furniture in this month’s Interior advice slot.
Lost in the post – July 2nd, 2019
What do you do when your driver’s license gets lost in the post and you’re told to stay off the road? Well this is...