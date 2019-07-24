Wednesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

RESULTS
County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell’s 2-16 Lady’s Walk 0-13
Kenmare 2-14 Kilmoyley 2-8
Kilgarvan 0-16 Causeway 1-11
Quarter Final of the East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan Cup sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre?
Spa 5-14 (29) Legion 0-11
Rathmore 2-08 (14) Fossa 0-12
Currow 3-11 (20) Glenflesk 2-13 (19)
East Kerry Bill Tangey Cup Quarter Final
Gneeveguilla 1-11 (14) Dr Crokes 1-16 (19)
East Region Minor League Division 1 sponsored by Talter Jack Pub & Restaurant Accommodation Killarney
Firies 3-15 Rathmore 3-16
East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 Leagues Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Fossa 5-15 Kilgarvan Tuosist 3-11
South Kerry Under 14 League
Waterville/Dromid Pearses 2-12 Valentia 0-14
South Kerry Under 11 Go Games
Group A
Foilmore 5-18 Sneem/Derrynane 2-16
Waterville 5-22 St. Marys 2-16
Dromid Pearses 3-09 Templenoe 1-02
Under 12
Templenoe 5-10 Dromid Pearses 3-10
Group B
Valentia 5-08 Skellig Rangers 1-10
Reenard 4-20 St. Michaels 3-10
Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Div 2 Central Region Football Semi-Sinal
Castleisland Desmonds 2-16 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-05
LADIES FOOTBALL
John Mitchels 3-08 Cromane 4-10
FIXTURES
Junior Football League Group 3
Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory in Gallarus at 7:30pm
South Kerry Under 14 League
St. Michaels/Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at 7.30 in Ballinskelligs
East Region Coiste na nOg Under 14 Leagues
Dr Crokes B v Listry-Keel B 6.30pm
Legion B v Cordal-Scartaglin 7pm
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region Football
Division 3 Semi Finals
Annascaul/Lispole V Kerins O’Rahillys at 6.30 in Lispole
Dingle v John Mitchels at 7pm in Dingle
LADIES FOOTBALL
Trophy World U13 Championship Quarter Finals
A Championship
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Beaufort – 6:30pm – Kilgarvan
Austin Stacks -v- Glenflesk – 7pm
Southern Gaels -v- Cromane – 7pm – Renard
B Championshp
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Fossa – 6:30pm
Laune rangers -v- Listowel Emmets – 7pm
Scartaglin -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 7pm
C Championship
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Kilcummin – 6pm
Na Gaeil -v- Legion – 6:15pm
Trophy World U15 Championship
B Championship Semi Final
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Beaufort – 7:30pm
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Fossa – 7:30pm – Annascaul
Rathmore B -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane – 7:30pm
Kerry LGFA Minor Co. League Div 2 (B) Final
Killarney Legion -v- Na Gaeil – 8pm – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence