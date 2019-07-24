Wednesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures

RESULTS

County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Tralee Parnell’s 2-16 Lady’s Walk 0-13

Kenmare 2-14 Kilmoyley 2-8

Kilgarvan 0-16 Causeway 1-11

Quarter Final of the East Kerry Junior Championship O’Sullivan Cup sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre?

Spa 5-14 (29) Legion 0-11

Rathmore 2-08 (14) Fossa 0-12

Currow 3-11 (20) Glenflesk 2-13 (19)

East Kerry Bill Tangey Cup Quarter Final

Gneeveguilla 1-11 (14) Dr Crokes 1-16 (19)

East Region Minor League Division 1 sponsored by Talter Jack Pub & Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Firies 3-15 Rathmore 3-16

East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 Leagues Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Fossa 5-15 Kilgarvan Tuosist 3-11

South Kerry Under 14 League

Waterville/Dromid Pearses 2-12 Valentia 0-14

South Kerry Under 11 Go Games

Group A

Foilmore 5-18 Sneem/Derrynane 2-16

Waterville 5-22 St. Marys 2-16

Dromid Pearses 3-09 Templenoe 1-02

Under 12

Templenoe 5-10 Dromid Pearses 3-10

Group B

Valentia 5-08 Skellig Rangers 1-10

Reenard 4-20 St. Michaels 3-10

Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Div 2 Central Region Football Semi-Sinal

Castleisland Desmonds 2-16 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-05

LADIES FOOTBALL

Mary Jo Curran

John Mitchels 3-08 Cromane 4-10

FIXTURES

Junior Football League Group 3

Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory in Gallarus at 7:30pm

South Kerry Under 14 League

St. Michaels/Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe at 7.30 in Ballinskelligs

East Region Coiste na nOg Under 14 Leagues

Dr Crokes B v Listry-Keel B 6.30pm
Legion B v Cordal-Scartaglin 7pm

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region Football

Division 3 Semi Finals
Annascaul/Lispole V Kerins O’Rahillys at 6.30 in Lispole
Dingle v John Mitchels at 7pm in Dingle

LADIES FOOTBALL

Trophy World U13 Championship Quarter Finals

A Championship

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Beaufort – 6:30pm – Kilgarvan
Austin Stacks -v- Glenflesk – 7pm
Southern Gaels -v- Cromane – 7pm – Renard

B Championshp

Castleisland Desmonds -v- Fossa – 6:30pm
Laune rangers -v- Listowel Emmets – 7pm
Scartaglin -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 7pm

C Championship

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Kilcummin – 6pm
Na Gaeil -v- Legion – 6:15pm

Trophy World U15 Championship
B Championship Semi Final
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Beaufort – 7:30pm

Mary Jo Curran
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Fossa – 7:30pm – Annascaul
Rathmore B -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane – 7:30pm

Kerry LGFA Minor Co. League Div 2 (B) Final
Killarney Legion -v- Na Gaeil – 8pm – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence

