Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS

East Kerry Junior League Division 2 Final, sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney

Spa Killarney 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Dr. Crokes

Minor Football Championship

Group 1

East Kerry 6-12 -vs 1-6 Austin Stacks

Group 2

West Kerry Board 3-14 -vs- 0-6 Kenmare District Board

Group 3

St. Brendan’s Board 4-12 -vs- 1-11 Dr. Crokes

Laune Rangers 3-17 -vs- 1-12 Killarney Legion

Group 4

Rathmore 2-14 -vs- 1-5 Feale Rangers

Mid Kerry W/O St. Kierans

Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies Senior Co. League

Fossa 0-8 -vs- 3-12 Kilcummin

Minor Co. League

Glenflesk 3-9 -vs- 2-9 Finuge/St. Senans

FIXTURES

U-16 County Football League

Div 1

Venue: Killarney Legion (3) Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers 19:00

Venue: Connolly Park (Austin Stacks) (3) Austin Stacks V Glenflesk 19:00

Venue: Deerpark (Dr Crokes) (3) Dr Crokes V Firies 19:00

Div 2

Venue: Kilcummin GAA (3) Kilcummin V Na Gaeil 19:00

Venue: Fossa (3) Fossa V Ballymacelligott 19:00

Venue: Ardfert (3) Ardfert Football Club V Renard/St. Mary’s 19:00

Div 3A

Venue: Páirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets) (3) Listowel Emmets V An Ghaeltacht 19:00

Venue: Kenmare (3) Kenmare V Currow 19:00

Wed, 10 Jul Venue: Milltown (3) Milltown/Castlemaine V Beaufort 19:00

Div 3B

Venue: Castlegregory (3) Castlegregory GAA Club V Kerins O’Rahilly’s 19:00

Venue: Keel/Listry (3) Keel/Listry V Annascaul/Lispole 19:00

Div 5

Venue: Churchill (3) Churchill V Castleisland Desmonds 19:00

Venue: Gneeveguilla (3) Gneeveguilla V John Mitchel’s 19:00

Venue: Ballyduff (3) Ballyduff V St Senan’s 19:00

Div 6

Venue: TBC (3) Kilgarvan/Tuosist V Cordal/Scartaglin 19:00

Venue: TBC (3) Knock/Brosna/Duagh V Finuge 19:00

Venue: TBC (3) Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Asdee/Bally/Clounmacon/Ballydonoghue 19:00

Div 7

Venue: TBC (3) Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane V Austin Stacks 19:00

Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds (3) St Michael’s-Foilmore V Beale 19:00

Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers) (3) Laune Rangers V Rathmore 19:00

Div 8

Venue: TBC (3) Dromid/Waterville V St Patrick’s Blennerville 19:00

Venue: Spa (3) Spa Killarney V Skellig Rangers/Valentia 19:00

East Kerry Junior League 2019 Sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney

Division 1 Final

Venue: Cordal GAA Grounds @ 7:30pm

Extra Time if necessary

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla

Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies Senior Co. League

Milltown/Listry -vs- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 20:00 in Listry

Spa -vs- Scartaglen 19:30

Dingle -vs- Clounmaccon/Moyvane 20:00

North Kerry Ladies Under 12 Division 3 Plate Final Sponsored by Billy Kissane Meats

Kerins O Rahillys -vs- Duagh 19:00 In Ballyrickard