Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football Championship 2019 Semi-Finals

St Brendan’s Board 3-18 -v- 1-13 Rathmore

East Kerry 1-16 -v- 2-8 Austin Stacks

North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship

Crotta 3-6 -v- 0-13 Tralee Parnell’s

St. Brendan’s 3-10 -v- 0-5 Kilmoyley

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship

Ballyduff 4-4 -v- 0-5 Abbeydorney

FIXTURES

Lee Strand U-16 Co District Football Championship (Cup)

All games throw-in at 6:45

East Kerry -v- Tralee district Board in Firies

Eoghan Ruadh -v- St Brendan’s Board in Kilcummin

Castleisland District -v- Mid Kerry Board in Castleisland

Lee Strand U-16 Co District Football Championship (Plate)

Both games throw-in at 6:45

West Kerry Board -v- Shannon Rangers in Lispole

Feale Rangers -v- Kenmare District Board (Venue TBC)

North Kerry Bórd na nÓige U12 League (in association with McElligott Oil Asdee)

Division 2A

Finuge ‘A’ -v- Knock/Brosna ‘A’

St. Senan’s ‘A’ -v- Beale ‘A’

Division 2B

Finuge ‘B’ -v- Knock/Brosna ‘A’

St. Senan’s ‘B’ -v- Beale ‘B’

Division 3

Listowel Emmets ‘C’ -v- Bally/Asdee

Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals

Both games throw-in at 7

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Spa -v- Beaufort

Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Junior A Championship Semi-Finals

Both games throw-in at 7

Miltown/Listry -v- Killarney Legion

Dr. Crokes -v- Kilcummin

Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Junior C Championship

Cromane -v- Ballymacelligott

Venue: JP O’Sullivan Park, Killorglin Time: 7:30pm

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship

St. Brendan’s -v- Ballyheigue in Ardfert at 7