Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football Championship 2019 Semi-Finals
St Brendan’s Board 3-18 -v- 1-13 Rathmore
East Kerry 1-16 -v- 2-8 Austin Stacks
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Crotta 3-6 -v- 0-13 Tralee Parnell’s
St. Brendan’s 3-10 -v- 0-5 Kilmoyley
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
Ballyduff 4-4 -v- 0-5 Abbeydorney
FIXTURES
Lee Strand U-16 Co District Football Championship (Cup)
All games throw-in at 6:45
East Kerry -v- Tralee district Board in Firies
Eoghan Ruadh -v- St Brendan’s Board in Kilcummin
Castleisland District -v- Mid Kerry Board in Castleisland
Lee Strand U-16 Co District Football Championship (Plate)
Both games throw-in at 6:45
West Kerry Board -v- Shannon Rangers in Lispole
Feale Rangers -v- Kenmare District Board (Venue TBC)
North Kerry Bórd na nÓige U12 League (in association with McElligott Oil Asdee)
Division 2A
Finuge ‘A’ -v- Knock/Brosna ‘A’
St. Senan’s ‘A’ -v- Beale ‘A’
Division 2B
Finuge ‘B’ -v- Knock/Brosna ‘A’
St. Senan’s ‘B’ -v- Beale ‘B’
Division 3
Listowel Emmets ‘C’ -v- Bally/Asdee
Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals
Both games throw-in at 7
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Spa -v- Beaufort
Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Junior A Championship Semi-Finals
Both games throw-in at 7
Miltown/Listry -v- Killarney Legion
Dr. Crokes -v- Kilcummin
Randles Brothers Ladies Co. Junior C Championship
Cromane -v- Ballymacelligott
Venue: JP O’Sullivan Park, Killorglin Time: 7:30pm
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship
St. Brendan’s -v- Ballyheigue in Ardfert at 7