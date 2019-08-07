Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS

Acorn Life U21 Football Championship

Round 1 (first team at home)

South Kerry 2-10 -vs- 2-13 St.Kierans GAA Club

East Kerry 3-17 -vs- 1-8 Mid Kerry Board

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-20 -vs- 3-20 St. Brendans Board

Laune Rangers 3-10 -vs- 3-9 Shannon Rangers

Austin Stacks 4-18 -vs- 2-6 Gneeveguilla

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kilgarvan 2-17 -vs- 1-11 Tralee Parnells

North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship

Ballyheigue 3-15 -vs- 3-10 Lixnaw

Ballyduff 5-14 -vs- 1-4 Abbeydorney

Credit Union Junior Football League

Group 5

Clounmacon 3-8 -vs- 0-10 Castleisland Desmonds

Minor Football League Div 3

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe W/O Ardfert Football Club

Mary Jo Curran Cup

Cromane 1-16 -v- 4-19 Kilcummin

Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship

Quarter-Final

Churchill 0-9 -v- 7-7 Kerins O’Rahillys

FIXTURES

Junior Football League

Group 5 (Round 4)

Beale V Moyvane at 7:30 in Bob Stack Park (Beale)

East Region Minor League

Division 1

Sponsored by Tatler Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney

Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla at 7 in Lewis Road

Lee Strand U-16 County Football League

Semi Finals (all games throw-in at 7 o’clock)

The first named team will have home venue.

Extra time of 10 minutes each half in the event of a draw.

Division 1

Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers

Division 2

Kilcummin V Fossa

Ardfert V St. Mary’s/Renard

Division 3

Kenmare V Keel/Listry

Kerins O’Rahillys V Currow

Division 4

Milltown/Castlemaine V Annascaul/Lispole

Castlegregory V An Ghaeltacht

Division 5

John Mitchel’s V St. Senans

Churchill V Ballyduff

Division 6

Finuge V Cordal/Scartaglin

Knock/Brosna/Duagh V Kilgarvan/Tousist

Division 7

St. Michael’s/Foilmore V Rathmore

Division 8

Skellig Rangers/Valentia V Spa

Dromid/Waterville V Tarbert

Trophy World Girls Co. Championship Finals

(all games throw-in at 7pm)

U13 B Championship

Abbeydourney -v- Scartaglen – Castleisland Desmonds GAA Pitch

U13 C Championship

Firies -v- Killarney Legion – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence

U13 D Championship

Castlegregory -v- Southern Gaels B – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence