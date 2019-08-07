Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results

RESULTS
Acorn Life U21 Football Championship
Round 1 (first team at home)
South Kerry 2-10 -vs- 2-13 St.Kierans GAA Club
East Kerry 3-17 -vs- 1-8 Mid Kerry Board
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-20 -vs- 3-20 St. Brendans Board
Laune Rangers 3-10 -vs- 3-9 Shannon Rangers
Austin Stacks 4-18 -vs- 2-6 Gneeveguilla
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kilgarvan 2-17 -vs- 1-11 Tralee Parnells
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Ballyheigue 3-15 -vs- 3-10 Lixnaw
Ballyduff 5-14 -vs- 1-4 Abbeydorney
Credit Union Junior Football League
Group 5
Clounmacon 3-8 -vs- 0-10 Castleisland Desmonds
Minor Football League Div 3
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe W/O Ardfert Football Club
Mary Jo Curran Cup
Cromane 1-16 -v- 4-19 Kilcummin
Trophy World U15 Ladies Championship
Quarter-Final
Churchill 0-9 -v- 7-7 Kerins O’Rahillys
FIXTURES
Junior Football League
Group 5 (Round 4)
Beale V Moyvane at 7:30 in Bob Stack Park (Beale)
East Region Minor League
Division 1
Sponsored by Tatler Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation Killarney
Dr Crokes V Gneeveguilla at 7 in Lewis Road
Lee Strand U-16 County Football League
Semi Finals (all games throw-in at 7 o’clock)
The first named team will have home venue.
Extra time of 10 minutes each half in the event of a draw.
Division 1
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers
Division 2
Kilcummin V Fossa
Ardfert V St. Mary’s/Renard
Division 3
Kenmare V Keel/Listry
Kerins O’Rahillys V Currow
Division 4
Milltown/Castlemaine V Annascaul/Lispole
Castlegregory V An Ghaeltacht
Division 5
John Mitchel’s V St. Senans
Churchill V Ballyduff
Division 6
Finuge V Cordal/Scartaglin
Knock/Brosna/Duagh V Kilgarvan/Tousist
Division 7
St. Michael’s/Foilmore V Rathmore
Division 8
Skellig Rangers/Valentia V Spa
Dromid/Waterville V Tarbert
Trophy World Girls Co. Championship Finals
(all games throw-in at 7pm)
U13 B Championship
Abbeydourney -v- Scartaglen – Castleisland Desmonds GAA Pitch
U13 C Championship
Firies -v- Killarney Legion – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence
U13 D Championship
Castlegregory -v- Southern Gaels B – Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence