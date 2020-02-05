Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

East Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.
Division 1B
Round 1 back game
Kilcummin v Rathmore at 8pm in Rathbeg
Munster Post Primary U 16.5 Football
Frewen Cup Semi-Final
St Brendan’s College Killarney v St Francis College Rochestown at 1pm in Millstreet
Corn Roibeard Uí Bhuachalla Quarter-Final
St Michael’s Listowel v Presentation Milltown at 1pm in Listowel
Under 15 E Munster Colleges Hurling
Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare v Desmond College Gortboy at 12.30pm