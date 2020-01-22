Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Five Kerry schools will be featuring in today’s three Frewen Cup Munster Colleges Quarter Finals.

There are two all-Kerry ties including the all-Tralee clash between Mercy Mounthawk and CBS The Green in Kerins O’Rahillys.

Intermediate School Killorglin face St. Brendans Killarney in Fossa.

Pobail Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne are on to road play Clonmel High School in Rathkeale.

Those Under 16.5 games throw-in at 1 o’clock.

In the C Competition at the same age level…

There’s a 10.30 start for Scoil Mhuire & Ide, Newcastle West versus Tarbet Comprehensive School

At 12.30, Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine take on Rice College Ennis.

In the Under 16.5 E football

Castleisland Community College play Ennis Community School at 12.30.