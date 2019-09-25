Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Schools Fixtures

Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football

(South)
Blackwater Community School Lismore v Iver Sceine Kenmare in Ballincolling

(North)
Tarbet Comprehensive School v Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Finuge
Causeway Comprehensive School v Glanmire Community College in Millstreet
St Pats Castleisland v Rice College Ennis in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale

Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara 15 D Football

Hazelwood College Dromcollogher v St Josephs Ballybunion in Tournafulla

15 E Football

Waterpark College Waterford v Castleisland Community College in Ballygiblin

All games at 12.30pm and extra-time to be played if required

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR