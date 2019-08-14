Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

Keanes SuperValu Minor Football Championship 2019 Qtr Finals,

East Kerry 2-19 Mid Kerry Board 2-8

Austin Stacks 2-11 West Kerry Board 0-10

Brendan’s Board 2-11 Kenmare District Board 0-8

Rathmore 2-15 Laune Rangers 3-11

The semi finals are due to be played on Tuesday next, August the 20th. We are awaiting details on the draw for the semi finals.



Ladies

Trophy World U15 B Championship Final

Dr. Crokes 5-15

Beaufort 3-09

Trophy World U15 C Championship Final

Scartaglin 4-15

Miltown/Listry 0-03

Handball

Munster 60 x 30 U16 Doubles Semi Final

Kerrys Darragh Lynch and Sean Quirke beat Waterford 21-12, 21-7

FIXTURES

Junior Football League Group 6

Venue: Cordal, (Final), Knocknagoshel V Cordal 19:15

Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues

Finals

Division 1

Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion in Austin Stack Park 8 pm

Division 2

Kilcummin v Ardfert in Austin Stack Park 6.30

Division 3

Kenmare v Kerins O’Rahillys in Direen Killarney Legion @7pm

Division 4

Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory in Keel @7pm

(Annascaul/Lispole are entitled to play 13 players if 16 togged out have play 15)

Division 5

John Mitchels v Churchill in Connolly Park Tralee @7pm

Division 6

Kilgarvan/Tousist v Finuge in Fossa @7pm

Division 7

Rathmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Tempeloe in Kilgarvan at 7 pm

Division 8

Dromid/Waterville v Skellig Rangers/Valentia in Renard

North Kerry Fixtures

U12 League Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee.

Div 1 A & B

Listowel Emmets v Moyvane

Div 2 A & B

St Senans v Finuge

Duagh v Knock/Brosna

Div 3

Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v Listowel Emmets C (Colard)

Ladies Fixtures

All games 7:30pm unless otherwise stated

Randles Brothers Co. Intermediate Championship Q/F

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds – Lispole GAA Grounds

Spa -v- Listowel Emmets

Finuge/St. Senans -v- Beaufort – Finuge GAA Grounds

Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Scartaglen – Kenmare

Randles Brothers Co. Junior Championships

Junior A

Dr. Crokes -v- John Mitchels – 7:30pm

Junior B

Currow -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane

Junior C

Rathmore B -v- Cromane

Annascual/Castlegregory -v- Ballymacelligott – 8:00pm – Annascaul