Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football Championship 2019 Qtr Finals,
East Kerry 2-19 Mid Kerry Board 2-8
Austin Stacks 2-11 West Kerry Board 0-10
Brendan’s Board 2-11 Kenmare District Board 0-8
Rathmore 2-15 Laune Rangers 3-11
The semi finals are due to be played on Tuesday next, August the 20th. We are awaiting details on the draw for the semi finals.
Ladies
Trophy World U15 B Championship Final
Dr. Crokes 5-15
Beaufort 3-09
Trophy World U15 C Championship Final
Scartaglin 4-15
Miltown/Listry 0-03
Handball
Munster 60 x 30 U16 Doubles Semi Final
Kerrys Darragh Lynch and Sean Quirke beat Waterford 21-12, 21-7
FIXTURES
Junior Football League Group 6
Venue: Cordal, (Final), Knocknagoshel V Cordal 19:15
Lee Strand U-16 County Football Leagues
Finals
Division 1
Austin Stacks v Killarney Legion in Austin Stack Park 8 pm
Division 2
Kilcummin v Ardfert in Austin Stack Park 6.30
Division 3
Kenmare v Kerins O’Rahillys in Direen Killarney Legion @7pm
Division 4
Annascaul/Lispole v Castlegregory in Keel @7pm
(Annascaul/Lispole are entitled to play 13 players if 16 togged out have play 15)
Division 5
John Mitchels v Churchill in Connolly Park Tralee @7pm
Division 6
Kilgarvan/Tousist v Finuge in Fossa @7pm
Division 7
Rathmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Tempeloe in Kilgarvan at 7 pm
Division 8
Dromid/Waterville v Skellig Rangers/Valentia in Renard
North Kerry Fixtures
U12 League Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee.
Div 1 A & B
Listowel Emmets v Moyvane
Div 2 A & B
St Senans v Finuge
Duagh v Knock/Brosna
Div 3
Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v Listowel Emmets C (Colard)
Ladies Fixtures
All games 7:30pm unless otherwise stated
Randles Brothers Co. Intermediate Championship Q/F
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds – Lispole GAA Grounds
Spa -v- Listowel Emmets
Finuge/St. Senans -v- Beaufort – Finuge GAA Grounds
Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Scartaglen – Kenmare
Randles Brothers Co. Junior Championships
Junior A
Dr. Crokes -v- John Mitchels – 7:30pm
Junior B
Currow -v- Clounmaccon/Moyvane
Junior C
Rathmore B -v- Cromane
Annascual/Castlegregory -v- Ballymacelligott – 8:00pm – Annascaul