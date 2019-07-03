Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Minor Football Championship 2019 Group 1, Venue: Caherciveen, Austin Stacks 3-13 South Kerry District Board 3-4
Group 2 Venue: Ballyduff, Kenmare District Board 3-17 Shannon Rangers 1-8
Group 3 Venue: Killarney Legion, Killarney Legion 1-12 Dr Crokes 1-10
Group 3 Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), Laune Rangers 3-16 St Brendan’s Board 0-15
Group 4 Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), Mid Kerry Board 2-17 Feale Rangers 1-8
Group 4 Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), Rathmore 4-22 St.Kierans GAA Club 2-10
East Region U14 League Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Beaufort 5-08 Dr Crokes 5-12
East Kerry Junior League Semi-Final Division 1 Sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre killarney
Gneeveguilla 4-11 Kilcummin 1-13
East Kerry Junior League Division 2 Semi-final Sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre killarney
Spa 2-15 Glenflesk 2-10
Rose Hotel U16 Girls Division 1 Final
Rathmore 2-07 Southern Gaels 3-16
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies Senior Co League
Castleisland Desmonds 3-13 Beaufort 4-14
Currow 3-09 Fossa 2-20
FIXTURES
East Region U14 League Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion v Gneeveguilla in Direen @ 7pm
Referee John Courtney (Listry)
Rose Hotel U14 Girls Division 1 Co. League B Final
Cromane -v- Miltown Listry- Firies GAA Grounds – 7:30pm
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies Senior Co League
Annasascaul/Castlegregory -v- Kerins O’Rahillys – 7:30pm
Listowel Emmets -v- Currow – 7:30pm