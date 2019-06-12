Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Division One of the East Kerry Junior Leagues sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre

Round 3
Kilcummin 1-15 (18 ) Spa 3-10 (19) – a one point win for Spa

Dr. Crokes 3-09 (18) Gneeveguilla 2-12 (18) – a draw

Mid-Kerry Junior League

Cromane 2-13 Milltown-Castlemaine 4-08 – a one point win for Milltown-Castlemaine

Keel 0-05 Beaufort 2-14

Laune Rangers 0-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-10 – a one point win for Glenbeigh-Glencar

LADIES FOOTBALL

Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (B) Final

Fossa 1-09 Glenflesk 1-07

FIXTURES

Rose Hotel U14 Non County Player League
Castlegregory -v- Ballymacelligott B – 7:15pm

Rose Hotel U14 Finals (Non County Player Finals)
Division 2 A
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Fossa – 7pm Rathmore

Division 3 A
Kilcummin -v- Listowel – 7:30pm Currans Centre of Excellence

Rose Hotel U12 County League Division 5
Miltown/Listry -v- Dingle – 7:30pm

