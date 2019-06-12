Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Division One of the East Kerry Junior Leagues sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Round 3
Kilcummin 1-15 (18 ) Spa 3-10 (19) – a one point win for Spa
Dr. Crokes 3-09 (18) Gneeveguilla 2-12 (18) – a draw
Mid-Kerry Junior League
Cromane 2-13 Milltown-Castlemaine 4-08 – a one point win for Milltown-Castlemaine
Keel 0-05 Beaufort 2-14
Laune Rangers 0-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-10 – a one point win for Glenbeigh-Glencar
LADIES FOOTBALL
Rose Hotel U12 Division 1 (B) Final
Fossa 1-09 Glenflesk 1-07
FIXTURES
Rose Hotel U14 Non County Player League
Castlegregory -v- Ballymacelligott B – 7:15pm
Rose Hotel U14 Finals (Non County Player Finals)
Division 2 A
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Fossa – 7pm Rathmore
Division 3 A
Kilcummin -v- Listowel – 7:30pm Currans Centre of Excellence
Rose Hotel U12 County League Division 5
Miltown/Listry -v- Dingle – 7:30pm