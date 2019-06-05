Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior League Final for the Sonny Harris Cup
Kilmoyley 2-11 Causeway 1-15 – a one-point win for Causeway
East Kerry Junior Leagues 2019 sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Division 1 Round 2
Kilcummin 5-8 (23) Glenflesk 2-13 (19)
Gneeveguillia 0-12 Rathmore 0-10
Spa 0-9 Crokes 0-16
Mid Kerry Junior League Round 3
Cromane 2-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-10
Beaufort 1-12 Laune Rangers 1-04
The game between Miltown/Castlemaine and Keel was callled off.
FIXTURES
Lee Strand U-14 County Football District Championship Cup Semi-Finals
Eoghan Ruadh v Feale Rangers in John Mitchels at 7pm
Mid Kerry v South Kerry in Killorglin at 7.30pm
Co. Senior Hurling League
Division 2 Round 2
St. Brendan’s v Causeway in Ardfert at 7.30pm
LADIES FOOTBALL
Rose Hotel U14 Co. League
Listowel -v- Beaufort – 6:30pm Duagh
Castleisland -v- Fossa – 7pm
Glenflesk -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels – 7pm