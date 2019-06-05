Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior League Final for the Sonny Harris Cup

Kilmoyley 2-11 Causeway 1-15 – a one-point win for Causeway


East Kerry Junior Leagues 2019 sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre

Division 1 Round 2

Kilcummin 5-8 (23) Glenflesk 2-13 (19)

Gneeveguillia 0-12 Rathmore 0-10

Spa 0-9 Crokes 0-16

Mid Kerry Junior League Round 3

Cromane 2-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-10

Beaufort 1-12 Laune Rangers 1-04

The game between Miltown/Castlemaine and Keel was callled off.

FIXTURES

Lee Strand U-14 County Football District Championship Cup Semi-Finals

Eoghan Ruadh v Feale Rangers in John Mitchels at 7pm

Mid Kerry v South Kerry in Killorglin at 7.30pm

Co. Senior Hurling League

Division 2 Round 2

St. Brendan’s v Causeway in Ardfert at 7.30pm

LADIES FOOTBALL

Rose Hotel U14 Co. League

Listowel -v- Beaufort – 6:30pm Duagh

Castleisland -v- Fossa – 7pm

Glenflesk -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels – 7pm

