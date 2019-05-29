Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
East Kerry Junior League Div 1 sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre
Rathmore 1-11 (14) Kilcummin 1-05 (08)
Glenflesk 2-09 (15) Dr Crokes 1-10 (13)
Gneeveguilla 4-12 (24) Spa 1-12 (15)
Mid Kerry Junior League Round 2
Laune Rangers 3-18 Cromane 2-11
Beaufort 1-12 Miltown/castlemaine 0-09
Glenbeigh Glencar 2-08 Keel 0-08
Lee Strand Co. Under 14 Hurling League Division 2 Semi-Final
Tralee Parnell’s 2-08 Causeway 1-01
Tralee Parnell’s will meet Kilmoyley in the Final this weekend.
Ladies Football
U12 Rose Hotel Co. League
Southern Gaels 3-07 Firies 4-06
Rathmore 1-09 Castleisland Desmonds 1-12
Dr. Crokes 2-02 Kerins O’Rahillys 3-10
FIXTURES
Co. Senior Hurling League Division 2 – All games at 7.30
Group 1
Kilgarvan v Kenmare
Dr. Crokes v Tralee Parnell’s
Group 2
Kilmoyley v Crotta O’Neill’s
Lixnaw v St. Brendan’s
Ladies Football
Mary Jo Curran Competition
Rathmore B -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30pm