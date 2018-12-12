Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Cromane GAA Club will hold their AGMs for seniors & Coiste na nÓg this evening at 7.30 in Cromane Community Centre.

Currow AGM will go ahead this Friday night at 7.30 in the clubhouse.

The throw-in time for Friday night’s East Kerry Dr O’Donoghue Cup quarter-final between Dr Crokes and Gneeveguilla has been put back to 8pm in Rathmore.





The winners will play Rathmore in Sunday’s semi-final at 2pm in Fitzgerald Stadium.

There’s a chance of an all-Kerry tie in the first knock-out round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí when the draw is made tonight in Limerick.

St Brendan’s Killarney will be in Pot One after winning their group and they could be drawn against either Tralee CBS or Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibne who are in Pot 2 as runners up from their respective groups.