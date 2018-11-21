Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 Final
IT Tralee 2-09 Ulster University 2-07
Third Level Camogie Division 3 semi-final
IT Tralee 1-06 Garda Training College 5-09
FIXTURES
Munster Junior Hurling League
IT Tralee v CIT in ITT GAA Pitch at 7.15pm
Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football Final
Kinsale Community School V Causeway Comp POSTPONED
Under 15 E Football
Colaiste Mhuire Durlas V Killorglin Community College at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale 12.30pm
Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain Under 19 B Football Quarter Final
Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra V Coláiste na Sceilge, Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 12.30pm
Under 19 E Hurling Quarter Final
Tralee CBS V Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai at Tralee CBS at 12.30pm
Mercy Mounthawk V Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 12.30pm