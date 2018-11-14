Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By

RESULTS

Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League

IT Tralee 4-10 GMIT 0-10





FIXTURES

Corn Ui Mhuirí Senior Schools Football

St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty Community College in Millstreet at 1pm

Mercy Mounthawk v Intermediate School Killorglin in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 1.30pm

Tralee CBS v St Francis Rochestown in Ballyvourney at 1.30pm

Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne v De La Salle of Macroom in Killarney at 1.30pm

Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (16.5 B H) Final

Blackwater Community School Lismore v Causeway Comprehensive in Ballyagran at 12.30pm

Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F) Round 2

Causeway Comprehensive School v St Josephs Ballybunion in Caherslee at 12.30pm

Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F) Round 2

Castleisland Community College v Colaiste Ghobnatan Ballyvourney in Kerry Centre of Excellene, Currans at 1pm

Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19 B F) Quarter-Final

Iver Sceine Kenmare v Presentation Milltown in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 12.30pm

15 E Football Semi-final

St Pauls Community College Waterford v Killorglin Community College in VENUE TBC at 12.30pm

Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F) Final

St. Francis College Rochestown v I.S. Killorglin in VENUE TBC at 1.30pm

U 19 E Hurling Round 2

Waterpark College Waterford v Tralee CBS in Ballyhea, at 11.00am

Corn Sheain Ui hAnragain (19 D H) Round 2

Iver Sceine Kenmare v Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 12.30pm

U 19 E Hurling Round 2

Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste Mhuire Cobh in Millstreet at 12.30pm.

Third Level Camogie Division 3

IT Tralee v UCC2 at Mardyke GAA Pitch Cork at 6.00pm