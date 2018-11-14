Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League
IT Tralee 4-10 GMIT 0-10
FIXTURES
Corn Ui Mhuirí Senior Schools Football
St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty Community College in Millstreet at 1pm
Mercy Mounthawk v Intermediate School Killorglin in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 1.30pm
Tralee CBS v St Francis Rochestown in Ballyvourney at 1.30pm
Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne v De La Salle of Macroom in Killarney at 1.30pm
Corn Sheamais Ui Dhonnchu (16.5 B H) Final
Blackwater Community School Lismore v Causeway Comprehensive in Ballyagran at 12.30pm
Corn Sheain Ui Mhurchu (19 C F) Round 2
Causeway Comprehensive School v St Josephs Ballybunion in Caherslee at 12.30pm
Corn Sheain Ui Mhaolomhnaigh (19 D F) Round 2
Castleisland Community College v Colaiste Ghobnatan Ballyvourney in Kerry Centre of Excellene, Currans at 1pm
Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19 B F) Quarter-Final
Iver Sceine Kenmare v Presentation Milltown in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 12.30pm
15 E Football Semi-final
St Pauls Community College Waterford v Killorglin Community College in VENUE TBC at 12.30pm
Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F) Final
St. Francis College Rochestown v I.S. Killorglin in VENUE TBC at 1.30pm
U 19 E Hurling Round 2
Waterpark College Waterford v Tralee CBS in Ballyhea, at 11.00am
Corn Sheain Ui hAnragain (19 D H) Round 2
Iver Sceine Kenmare v Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher in Kerry Centre of Excellence, Currans at 12.30pm
U 19 E Hurling Round 2
Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste Mhuire Cobh in Millstreet at 12.30pm.
Third Level Camogie Division 3
IT Tralee v UCC2 at Mardyke GAA Pitch Cork at 6.00pm