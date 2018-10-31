Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor B Championship
Gneeveguilla v Fossa in Centre of Excellence, Currans at 7.30pm
James Costello Announced As New Kerry Minor Football Manager
James Costello is the new Kerry Minor Football ManagerThe St Pat's Blennerville man's name will be put before the County Committee for ratification on...
Donal O’Doherty To Become Kerry Ladies Football Manager
Donal O’Doherty from the Spa Club Killarney is the new Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager.He was the manager of the Killarney team that won...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor B Championship Gneeveguilla v Fossa in Centre of Excellence, Currans at 7.30pm
Personal Finance – October 30th, 2018
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance has some advice on investing including the stock market.
The Legal Lowdown – October 30th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy answers your questions.
The Many Rural Irelands – October 30th, 2018
Stop treating rural Ireland as if it’s one homogeneous mass. There are several very different rural regions. That’s according to Conor Skehan who lectures...