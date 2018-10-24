Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

POST PRIMARY SCHOOL FIXTURES
Last year’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS have received a bye through to the second round in Group A of the Corn Uí Muirí.
Three other Kerry schools are in action today in Group D of the competition.
Clonakilty Community College v Mercy Mounthawk in Millstreet at 1.30
Intermediate School Killorglin v St Brendan’s Killarney in Firies at 1pm
Under 19 B Football
Inver Scéine Kenmare v Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown in Canovee at 12.30pm
Coláiste na Sceilge v Glanmire Community College in Rathmore at 12.30pm
Under 19 C Football
Patrician Academy Mallow v St Michael’s College Listowel in Tournafulla at 12.30pm
Under 19 D Football
Mean Scoil Castlegregory v Coláiste An Chraoibhín Fermoy in Dromcollogher at 12.30pm
Waterpark College Waterford v Killarney Community College in Mannix College Charleville at 12.30pm
East Kerry U14 Championship Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.
Division 1/2 Semi final
Killarney Legion v Kilcummin in Currans at 6.15pm (Extra time if necessary)
Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League
IT Tralee v GMIT at 6.30pm
Camogie Division 3 League
IT Tralee v UL2 at 8pm