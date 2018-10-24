Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

POST PRIMARY SCHOOL FIXTURES

Last year’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS have received a bye through to the second round in Group A of the Corn Uí Muirí.

Three other Kerry schools are in action today in Group D of the competition.





Clonakilty Community College v Mercy Mounthawk in Millstreet at 1.30

Intermediate School Killorglin v St Brendan’s Killarney in Firies at 1pm

Under 19 B Football

Inver Scéine Kenmare v Coláiste An Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown in Canovee at 12.30pm

Coláiste na Sceilge v Glanmire Community College in Rathmore at 12.30pm

Under 19 C Football

Patrician Academy Mallow v St Michael’s College Listowel in Tournafulla at 12.30pm

Under 19 D Football

Mean Scoil Castlegregory v Coláiste An Chraoibhín Fermoy in Dromcollogher at 12.30pm

Waterpark College Waterford v Killarney Community College in Mannix College Charleville at 12.30pm

East Kerry U14 Championship Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Division 1/2 Semi final

Killarney Legion v Kilcummin in Currans at 6.15pm (Extra time if necessary)

Electric Ireland Higher Education Senior Hurling Division 2 League

IT Tralee v GMIT at 6.30pm

Camogie Division 3 League

IT Tralee v UL2 at 8pm