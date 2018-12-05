Wednesday Local Basketball News, Fixtures and Results

Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Brendans BC 120, St Pauls 63,
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: TK Vixens 49, Ballybunion Wildcats 44, ;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats 35, KCYMS 25, ;
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: St Colmans Suns 31, St Pauls 57, ;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS: Cahersiveen 14, St Bridgets 17, ;
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 29, Gneeveguilla 16, ;
Fixtures
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: St Josephs v Tralee Tigers BC Div 3, at Duagh Sports Complex, 8:00pm ;
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Brendans BC v St Marys , at Moyderwell, 8:00pm ;
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: Horans Health Stores v St Bridgets , at Lixnaw Community Centre, 8:00pm ;
Garveys Tralee Warriors game against UCD Merian, scheduled to be played this weekend in the Tralee Sports Complex in the Mens Super League has been cancelled.