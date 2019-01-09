Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Senior Mens Division 2 Shield
Tralee Tigers BC “Division 3” 48 Rathmore Ravens 50
SENIOR MENS DIVISION 2 Pool A
TK Killarney Cougars 87 Kenmare Kestrels 61
LEESTRAND U18 DIVISION 1 GIRLS
St Pauls 37 St Marys 58
BOYS U12 DIVISION 3 PLATE
St Pauls B 10 St Marys 19
FIXTURES
Senior Mens Division 2 Cup
Gneeveguilla v St Marys at 8:15pm – no venue has been confirmed yet for that game.
Senior Womens Division 2 Cup
St Brendans BC v Glenbeigh Falcons at Moyderwell at 8:00pm
Senior Womens Division 3 Cup
Horans Health Stores v St Bridgets at Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm
GIRLS U17 CUP
Gneeveguilla v TK Bobcats at Rathmore Secondary School Gym at 7:00pm