Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

SENIOR MENS DIV 1
St Brendans BC 69 Tralee Imperials 55

SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 CUP
Tralee Tigers “Division 3” 31 St Annes 40


BOYS U16 DIV 2 PLATE
St Brendans 87 St Josephs 42

GIRLS U14 DIV 3 PLATE
TK Cobras 51 Rathmore 28

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1
TK Cougars 24 St Annes 11

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
TK Bobcats 38 Gneeveguilla 14

GIRLS U12 DIV 2 PLATE
Ballybunion Wildcats 26 St Annes 14

FIXTURES
SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 CUP
St Josephs v Glenbeigh Falcons in Duagh Sports Complex at 8:00pm

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS
St Marys v KCYMS in Castleisland Community Centre at 7:00pm

GIRLS U17 CUP
St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons in Farranfore Community Centre at 8:15pm

BOYS U16 CUP
KCYMS v TK Bobcats in Killorglin Sports Complex at 6:00pm
Gneeveguilla v St Pauls in Rathmore Sec School Gym at 7:00pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR