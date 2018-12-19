Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
SENIOR MENS DIV 1
St Brendans BC 69 Tralee Imperials 55
SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 CUP
Tralee Tigers “Division 3” 31 St Annes 40
BOYS U16 DIV 2 PLATE
St Brendans 87 St Josephs 42
GIRLS U14 DIV 3 PLATE
TK Cobras 51 Rathmore 28
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1
TK Cougars 24 St Annes 11
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
TK Bobcats 38 Gneeveguilla 14
GIRLS U12 DIV 2 PLATE
Ballybunion Wildcats 26 St Annes 14
FIXTURES
SENIOR MEN’S DIV 2 CUP
St Josephs v Glenbeigh Falcons in Duagh Sports Complex at 8:00pm
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS
St Marys v KCYMS in Castleisland Community Centre at 7:00pm
GIRLS U17 CUP
St Annes v Glenbeigh Falcons in Farranfore Community Centre at 8:15pm
BOYS U16 CUP
KCYMS v TK Bobcats in Killorglin Sports Complex at 6:00pm
Gneeveguilla v St Pauls in Rathmore Sec School Gym at 7:00pm