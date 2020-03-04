Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
KERRY AIRPORT U14 D2 GIRLS LEAGUE
TK Cobras 44 St Annes 27
KERRY AIRPORT U12 GIRLS DIV 1
Tralee Imperials 19 Glenbeigh Falcons 20
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 1
TK Killarney Cougars 52 KCYMS 87
St Brendans BC 81 St Marys 67
KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B
Tralee Tigers BC Lixnaw 49 St Brendans BC 84
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS
Kenmare Kestrels A 20 Gneeveguilla 0
FIXTURES
KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B
Horans Health Stores v TK Killarney Cougars at Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT U18 BOYS DIV 1
Gneeveguilla v Tralee Imperials at Rathmore Sec School Gym at 8:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS
St Pauls v TK Bobcats at Kilcummin Sports Hall at 7:45pm