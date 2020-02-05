Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

RESULTS

KERRY AIRPORT MENS DIVISION 1
TK Killarney Cougars 75 St Marys 90

KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3 GIRLS LEAGUE
TK Cobras 17 Tralee Imperials 16

FIXTURES
KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 2
KCYMS v St Marys at Killorglin Sports Complex, 7:15pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR