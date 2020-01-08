Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board

KERRY AIRPORT MEN’S DIVISION 2 CUP

Tralee Tigers 47 TK Killarney Cougars 62

KERRY AIRPORT U17 GIRLS CUP

Gneeveguilla 61 TK Cougars 31

KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 2

Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls B was conceded by St Pauls

KERRY AIRPORT U12 GIRLS DIV 1

Tralee Imperials 24 St Marys 15

KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3 GIRLS LEAGUE

Kenmare Kestrels 36 St Marys 5

FIXTURES

KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B

Horans Health Stores v Tralee Tigers BC at Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm

KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS CUP

St Pauls v TK Cougars at Kilcummin School Hall at 7:45pm

KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP

Glenbeigh Falcons v Kenmare Kestrels A at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall at 6:00pm

Mercy Mounthawk will begin their campaign in the Under 15 Boys Schools Cup today with three first round games in Rathmore.

They face Rathmore at 10am followed by a 12.30 game against Gael Cholaiste Mhuire AG and Belvedere College at 3.