Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board
KERRY AIRPORT MEN’S DIVISION 2 CUP
Tralee Tigers 47 TK Killarney Cougars 62
KERRY AIRPORT U17 GIRLS CUP
Gneeveguilla 61 TK Cougars 31
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 2
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Pauls B was conceded by St Pauls
KERRY AIRPORT U12 GIRLS DIV 1
Tralee Imperials 24 St Marys 15
KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3 GIRLS LEAGUE
Kenmare Kestrels 36 St Marys 5
FIXTURES
KERRY AIRPORT WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B
Horans Health Stores v Tralee Tigers BC at Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm
KERRY AIRPORT U17 BOYS CUP
St Pauls v TK Cougars at Kilcummin School Hall at 7:45pm
KERRY AIRPORT U16 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP
Glenbeigh Falcons v Kenmare Kestrels A at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall at 6:00pm
Mercy Mounthawk will begin their campaign in the Under 15 Boys Schools Cup today with three first round games in Rathmore.
They face Rathmore at 10am followed by a 12.30 game against Gael Cholaiste Mhuire AG and Belvedere College at 3.