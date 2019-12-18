Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board

U16 BOYS DIV 3
TK Cougars 26 St Brendans 68

U14 GIRLS DIV 2 PLATE
TK Cobras 44 Gneeveguilla 31

U12 BOYS DIV 1
St Pauls 21 Tralee Imperials 36

U12 BOYS DIV 3 POOL 2
St Pauls B 31 St Brendans 28

MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B
TK Killarney Cougars 77 St Josephs 87

U18 BOYS DIV 1
Gneeveguilla 85 St Brendans BC 83

U18 GIRLS DIV 1
Gneeveguilla 48 Tralee Imperials 51

U17 GIRLS DIV 1
St Pauls 74 Team Kerry 34

FIXTURES

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board

WOMENS CROSS DIVISION 1
Kenmare Kestrels v Glenbeigh Falcons at Pobal Scoil Inbhear Sceine at 8:00pm

WOMENS DIVISION 2
KCYMS v St Bridgets at Killorglin Sports Complex at 7:15pm
St Brendans BC v St Marys at Moyderwell at 8:00pm

WOMENS DIVISION 3 CUP
Horans Health Stores v Tralee Imperials at Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm

WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL A
Team Kerry Cobras 1 v St Brendans BC at Causeway School Gym at 6:45pm

