Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board
U14 BOYS DIV 1
St Josephs 50 St Annes 34
U14 GIRLS DIV 2 POOL 1
St Pauls 64 Rathmore 35
U12 BOYS DIV 1
St Pauls 15 St Marys 21
MENS DIVISION 1
TK Killarney Cougars 72 St Pauls 67
U18 BOYS DIV 1
Gneeveguilla 53 KCYMS 91
U18 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP
Tralee Imperials 78 TK Vixens 45
U18 GIRLS DIV 1
St Pauls 58 St Marys 42
St Pauls 58 St Marys 42
U17 BOYS
St Pauls 72 St Brendans BC A 67
FIXTURES
WOMENS DIVISION 1
St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons at 7:00pm
WOMENS DIVISION 2
Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla at 8:00pm
WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B
Tralee Imperials v St Annes at 8:15pm
U16 GIRLS DIV 1
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys at 6:00pm