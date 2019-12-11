Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

U14 BOYS DIV 1

St Josephs 50 St Annes 34

U14 GIRLS DIV 2 POOL 1

St Pauls 64 Rathmore 35

U12 BOYS DIV 1

St Pauls 15 St Marys 21

MENS DIVISION 1

TK Killarney Cougars 72 St Pauls 67

U18 BOYS DIV 1

Gneeveguilla 53 KCYMS 91

U18 GIRLS DIV 1 CUP

Tralee Imperials 78 TK Vixens 45

U18 GIRLS DIV 1

St Pauls 58 St Marys 42

U17 BOYS

St Pauls 72 St Brendans BC A 67

FIXTURES

Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board

WOMENS DIVISION 1

St Marys v Glenbeigh Falcons at 7:00pm

WOMENS DIVISION 2

Kenmare Kestrels v Gneeveguilla at 8:00pm

WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL B

Tralee Imperials v St Annes at 8:15pm

U16 GIRLS DIV 1

Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys at 6:00pm

