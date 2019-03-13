Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS LEAGUE
St Pauls 37 St Annes 45
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS SHIELD
St Colmans Suns 38 Gneeveguilla 37
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS LEAGUE
Glenbeigh Falcons 34 TK Vixens 32
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS SHIELD
St Brendans 33 St Pauls 17
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
St Josephs 33 St Marys 19
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS SHIELD
St Pauls B 18 Cahersiveen 20
FIXTURES
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 POOL B
Cahersiveen v Rathmore Ravens in Colaiste na Scelige at 8:00pm
SENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2
Kenmare Kestrels v St Josephs in Pobalscoil Inbhfear Scene at 8:00pm
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2
St Brendans BC v Glenbeigh Falcons in Moyderwell at 8:00pm
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3
Horans Health Stores v Tralee Tigers BC in Lixnaw Community Centre at 8:00pm
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS SHIELD
Gneeveguilla v St Bridgets in Rathmore Sec School Gym at 7:00pm