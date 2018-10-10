Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Gareth Bale is a major doubt for Wales’ Nations League meeting with the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid forward has been ruled out of Wales’ friendly with Spain tomorrow with a groin injury.





Bale is yet to train with the squad since arriving from Spain at the weekend.

Welsh manager Ryan Giggs says Bale is 50-50 to play at the Aviva next week.

Before Ireland welcome Wales to Dublin on Tuesday, Martin O’Neill’s side will have to take on Denmark on Saturday.

Seanie Maguire says he’s fully fit to face the Danes.

The Preston striker has played just 15-minutes this season following a lengthy spell out with hamstring problems.

Martin O’Neill hinted yesterday that Maguire would be limited to cameos this week.

But Maguire feels he doesn’t need to be eased back into action.

Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long has committed his future to Burnley.

He’s signed a contract extension to keep him at Turf Moor until 2021.

Long’s made 55-appearances for Burnley since joining from Cork City in 2010, and coming through a series of loan deals.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s got their European Championship qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

Goals from Will Ferry, Adam Idah and a penalty from Troy Parrott helped Tom Mohan’s side to a 3-1 win over Bosnia Herzegovina in Longford.

Later this evening in Group 10, the Netherlands face the Faroe Islands.

Some of Belgium’s biggest clubs are at the centre of a major police investigation amid allegations of match-fixing and financial fraud.

The federal prosecutor’s office says a year-long probe has thrown up evidence of “suspect financial operations” by agents and also indications “of possible influencing of games” over the last season.

Referees, agents, and officials from Standard Liege, Lokeren and Racing Genk are among those to be raided.



RUGBY

Wayne Barnes will take charge of Ireland’s autumn international with the All Blacks on November 17th.

The man in the middle for Ireland’s series opener with Italy in Chicago will be Nigel Owens.

The November 10th visit of Argentina will be overseen by Nic Berry, with Kiwi Ben O’Keefe taking charge of the test against the United States.



GOLF

Padraig Harrington appears to have a clear run at the European captaincy for the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Lee Westwood today ruled himself out of the running to lead Team Blue at Whistling Straits in 2-years’ time.

Both Harrington and Westwood were vice-captains under Thomas Bjorn in Paris last month, but Westwood says he still wants to play in 2020.

CYCLING

Sam Bennett has assumed the overall lead in the Tour of Turkey.

The Irish rider claimed the leader’s turqoise jersey with victory on stage 2 into the southern coastal city of Antalya.

Bennett holds a six-second lead over QuickStep’s Max Richeze on general classification.

RACING

Joseph O’Brien’s Ship Of Dreams was rewarded for her consistency by making all to take the feature Navigation Stakes at Cork this afternoon.

Ridden by Wayne Lordan, the Qatar Racing-owned filly was making the breakthrough at Listed level and did so in good style.