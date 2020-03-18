Wednesday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

There’s an increased likelihood that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships will be deferred to later this year as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Connacht Football Championship opener between New York and Galway scheduled for May 3rd at Gaelic Park has been postponed.

The GAA says the future of the match will be considered in the context of an overall re-drawing of the 2020 fixtures calendar.

The Cork County Board has postponed the first round of club championship games that had been scheduled across the four weekends in April and the first two weekends in May

It has also been confirmed that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now available to the HSE, who are considering possible uses for the stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

Croke Park is already being used as a drive-thru centre to test for Covid-19.

Mayo GAA say they won’t be collecting levy payments from their clubs for the months of March and April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Clubs in the county pay 7-thousand euro each per year to help service the debt incurred by the development of Castlebar’s McHale Park.

Mayo say they’re taking the decision to ease the burden on their clubs in an uncertain time.

RACING

Horse Racing Ireland have implemented even stricter measures on the sport in this country.

Action will continue behind closed doors, but there will be no runners from overseas.

Evening fixtures have also been shelved, and a sub-committee will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation in relation to racing on a daily basis.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington says plans are in place for the Ryder Cup to go ahead despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harrington is slated to captain Team Europe against their US counterparts at Whistling Straits in September.

However, no golf is scheduled in the States until May 18 at the earliest, while the European Tour is also suspended.

Both of the year’s first two Majors have also been deferred, but Harrington says September remains the goal for the Ryder Cup.

BOXING

Eddie Hearn’s warned that boxing could be in trouble if the shutdown of the sport continues into early August.

The promoter’s already seen his cards for March and April pushed back, but he remains hopeful all scheduled bouts for May will go ahead as planned.

That would include Katie Taylor’s next fight against Amanda Serrano scheduled for Manchester on May 2nd.

Hearn concedes that card could be put back to mid-June and says the Premier League’s conclusion may affect Anthony Joshua’s next outing.

SOCCER

FIFA’s donated 8-and-a-half million pounds to the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 solidarity response fund.

World football’s governing body has also set up a working group to look into the issues the coronavirus pandemic will cause the sport.

A decision will be taken at a later stage to reschedule the Club World Cup, due to take place in China in the summer of 2021.

FORMULA ONE

McLaren have confirmed all seven members of their race team who were tested for coronavirus ahead of the Australian F1 Grand Prix, have returned negative results.

One person who initially tested positive is now free of symptoms.

All of them are remaining in self-isolation in Melbourne as a precaution.

The season-opening race was cancelled – and the start of the campaign has been pushed back to May.