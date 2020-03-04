Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Holders Manchester City attempt to remain on course for a treble when they go to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side retained the League Cup on Sunday – and are still in Champions League contention.

Also tonight, Tottenham face Norwich, while Leicester take on Birmingham.

Leicester haven’t won a game since their fourth round win over Bradford, and Brendan Rodgers says they need to improve.

The draw for the quarter-finals follows those matches.

BOXING

John Joe Nevin is determined to become world super-featherweight champion.

The former Olympic silver medalist has 14 wins from 14 in what’s been a stop-start professional career to date.

The Mullingar man has only had seven bouts since 2015 and the 31-year-old says he’s in good shape for a big year ahead

RUGBY

World Rugby say the recent World Cup showed a 28 per cent decrease in concussions.

The reduction is in comparison to 2018 elite competition averages.

It was the first World Cup to use the high-tackle sanction framework.

World Rugby say the number of injury replacements dropped from an average of just over 2 per game in 2015 to just over 1 last year.