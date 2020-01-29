Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RACING

The hattrick seeking Tiger Roll is amongst 105 horses entered for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April.

The list was published this afternoon and Mike Vince has been casting his eye over it.

SOCCER

West Ham boss David Moyes believes they can become the first Premier League team to beat Liverpool this season tonight.

The top flight’s leaders only blemish on their record so far is a draw with Manchester United – winning their other 22 games.

Moyes knows it’ll be a tough encounter, but has faith his side can pull off a shock.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 7.45

Manchester United need to overturn a 3-1 defecit away to Manchester City to reach this season’s Carabao Cup final.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 7.45.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have confirmed that they’ve agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting.

The Portuguese midfielder is flying into Manchester tonight ahead of a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

United will pay Sporting 55-million euro for Fernandes with 25-million in add-ons to potentially follow.

In what’s been a busy day in the transfer market…

Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan from Flamengo.

Tottenham have paid PSV 30-million euro for winger Steven Bergwijn (pron: berg-vine).

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek (pr: Tom-mash Soo-check) has joined West Ham on loan from Slavia Prague.

Birmingham have signed Republic of Ireland striker Scott Hogan on loan from Aston Villa.

While Callum Robinson’s completed a loan switch from Sheffield United to West Brom.

GAELIC GAMES

Carlow IT are aiming to lift the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup for the first time tonight.

Having taken out David Clifford’s IT Tralee team and the defending champions UCC, with Sean O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor, along the way, they take on four-time champions D-C-U in the final.

Kieran Dwyer of St Pat’s Blennerville is involved on the DCU panel while Tarbert’s Jamie Diggins is part of the Carlow IT set-up.

Tonight’s final gets underway at 7.30 in the DCU Showgrounds.

TENNIS

World tennis number one Rafa Nadal was denied a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, after he was beaten by Dominic Thiem ((pron: team)) in a four-set thriller in Melbourne.

The fifth seed won the match by winning three tie-breaks.

Thiem will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev ((pron: zveh-rev)) in Friday’s last-four match.

Nadal says his opponent deserves a lot of credit.