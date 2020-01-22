Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton is fully confident of playing in Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Scotland.

The out-half has spent the past few weeks on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury.

And the Leinster out-half says he has an important part to play as captain this year.

SOCCER

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford says he’ll be playing again before the end of the season.

He’s been sidelined by a double stress fracture in his back sustained in last week’s FA Cup replay against Wolves.

There were fears that the injury could rule Rashford out of England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

But the striker tweeted to state he’ll play in the Premier League again this season.

Meanwhile, United can close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to three-points tonight with a win at home to Burnley.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham welcome bottom side Norwich to White Hart Lane.

And Leicester go up against West Ham.

In the Scottish Premiership this evening, Celtic are away to Kilmarnock, with Rangers at home to St Mirren.

The Bhoys hold a 2 point cushion over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table.

Fulham can move within 1 point of the automatic promotion places in the Championship if they win at Charlton Athletic this evening.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest host Reading.

Barnsley have confirmed they’re co-operating with an FA investigation into a potential anti-doping violation by Bambo Diaby.

The defender has been suspended from playing for the Championship club while the matter is being looked into.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s semi-finals day in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

I-T Carlow and Letterkenny I-T meet at 7pm in Inniskeen.

The first semi-final between UCD and DCU gets underway at 6 at the DCU Sportsground.