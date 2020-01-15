Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Darren Randolph says the opportunity to re-join West Ham was too good to turn down.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper finally completed his move from Middlesbrough today after a long wait to pass his medical.

Randolph previously played for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017.

Several Premier League sides will be asked to cope without some key players for a portion of next season.

It’s been confirmed that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be played in January and February of next year.

That means a side like Liverpool could be deprived of Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Naby Keita.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ((pron: olly gunner sol-shah)) is targeting lifting the FA Cup this season.

They face Wolves in a third-round replay at Old Trafford tonight after a goalless draw when the sides last met.

Tonight’s winners will face either Watford or Tranmere in round 4.

Elsewhere tonight, Carlisle face Cardiff for the right to travel to Reading.

GAELIC GAMES

Northern Ireland Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey insists that the redevelopment of Casement Park is a key priority.

She met with Ulster GAA officials today for the first time since the restoration of power-sharing in the North.

Casement Park has been lying idle since 2013 while an 86-million euro redevelopment was shelved.

CRICKET

Ireland will be hoping a change of scenary on their West Indies tour brings better luck.

They’ve swapped Barbados for Grenada as they begin the T20 portion of the tour having lost all three One-Day internationals

The first of three matches is just underway.