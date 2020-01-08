Wednesday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Munster head coach Johann van Graan says Joey Carbery will be out for between 2 and 4 months.

The out-half underwent surgery on a wrist ligament injury this week and is certain to miss the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, JJ Hanrahan trained alone today and is rated as 50-50 for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Racing (pr: Rassing).

The province will amso make a late decision on the fitness of full-back Mike Haley.

Munster have added scrum-half Craig Casey, forward Gavin Coombes and hooker Diarmuid Barrons to their panel for the trip to Paris.

GAELIC GAMES

Stephen Cluxton is likely to play for a 20th season with Dublin – that’s according to his county team-mate Jack McCaffrey.

It had been speculated that Cluxton may call time on his inter-county career after captaining the Dubs to a fifth All Ireland title in a row.

But McCaffrey appears confident he’ll be lining out alongside the 38-year old keeper come the summer.

SOCCER

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will hope to continue his 30-game unbeaten cup run tonight.

His side host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Rodgers hasn’t lost a domestic cup tie since a defeat to Villa as Liverpool boss back in 2015.

Kick-off at the King Power is at 8pm.

League Two side Bradford have recalled Irish striker Eoin Doyle from his loan at promotion rivals Swindon.

The former Sligo Rovers striker scored 23 times in 22 league games for the Robins this season.

Bradford are six-points off leaders Swindon in the race for promotion to League One.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tom Brady says he still has more to prove.

It had been speculated the 42-year old quarter back could leave the New England Patriots or retire following their playoff defeat to Tennessee.

In an Instagram post, Brady says he is ready to go again for another season but stops short of saying that will be in Boston.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova has been given a wild card for the upcoming Australian Open.

The Russian, who won in Melbourne in 2008, is ranked 147th in the world and was outside the automatic qualifying places for the first Slam of the year.

Sharapova reached the fourth round at the tournament in 2019.

RACING

Trainer Gordon Elliott says back-to-back Grand National winner Tiger Roll has recovered well from his joint surgery.

The ten-year-old had a chip removed in November and Elliott is hopeful that he’ll make a seasonal return in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan next month.

Tiger Roll will then go to Cheltenham ahead of a potential bid at a third successive Grand National bid at Aintree.