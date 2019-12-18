Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) for this evening’s Club World Cup semi-final with Monterrey in Qatar.

The centre-back has been ruled out through illness.

The game kicked-off at 5.30.

Naby Keita gave Liverpool the lead after 11 minutes only for Mori to equalise for Monterrey three minutes later.

Flamengo await the winners in Saturday’s Final.

SOCCER

Holders Manchester City travel to League One side Oxford United in tonight’s quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

It seems unlikely that assistant manager Mikel Arteta will be among City’s travelling party tonight.

His lawyers are holding final talks with Arsenal to conclude a deal that would see him appointed the new manager at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Arteta would be a savvy appointment.

Elsewhere tonight, Manchester United welcome League Two side Colchester to Old Trafford.

And Everton play Leicester at Goodison Park.

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points with a win at struggling Hearts tonight.

The home side are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

BOXING

Andy Lee’s revealed he will work with Tyson Fury ahead of his W-B-C world heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The former middleweight world champion says it was his suggestion for Fury to work with trainer Javan “Sugar” Hill Steward ahead of the bout in February.

However, Lee is still unclear on the exact role he will play in Fury’s camp.