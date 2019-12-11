Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

A liquidator is set to be appointed to Limerick FC with the club close to going out of business.

Judge John O’Connor today discharged an examiner appointed to the club and lifted court protection for trading company Munster Football Club.

Limerick entered examinership in September with debts in excess of 490-thousand euro.

The club will not be granted a licence to play in the 2020 season.

Owner Pat O’Sullivan has blamed the FAI for the inability to secure new investment in time to save the club.

Manager Tommy Barrett says today’s decision at Ennis Circuit Court didn’t surprise him.

Troy Parrott’s set to be handed his European debut for Tottenham tonight.

Jose Mourinho’s side are away to Bayern Munich in Group B of the Champions League.

Bayern are already assured of top spot, and Spurs of second with kick-off at 8.

=

Teenagers Eric Garcia and Phil Foden start for Manchester City away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Kick-off in that Group C encounter is at 5.55.

RUGBY

Munster will be without Arno Botha for the next three weeks.

The back-row forward has been suspended following his red card against Saracens last week in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Botha will miss Saturday’s trip to Allianz Park as well as the festive inter-pro derbies with Connacht and Leinster.