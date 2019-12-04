Wednesday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

The FAI have been plunged deeper into financial crisis.

Telecommunications company ‘Three’ will end their decade-long sponsorship of Irish football when their current contract expires in July 2020.

Since 2009, Three have invested 30-million euro into Irish football but they’ve decided to concentrate their sponsorship on music.

The association’s 2018 accounts are due to be published tomorrow with massive losses expected.

Meanwhile, the Board of Sport Ireland has approved the payment of 2019 grant funding for the Women’s National Football team.

The Minister for Sport Shane Ross has welcomed the news, saying there is no reason why the mistakes of the FAI top brass should be borne by innocent players.

The grant of 195-thousand will be paid by Sport Ireland to BDO who will oversee how the money is used.

Jurgen Klopp could make history tonight.

Victory for his side in the Merseyside derby with Everton would make him the quickest Liverpool manager to reach 100 wins in the job.

Everton go into the game off back-to-back defeats, but Klopp isn’t reading the formbook too closely.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.15.

Elsewhere, Leicester can return to second with a win at home to the managerless bottom side, Watford.

Jose Mourinho brings his Tottenham side to former employers Manchester United.

Chelsea host Aston Villa,

Southampton entertain Norwich

And Wolves will go fifth with a win over West Ham.

GAELIC GAMES

Two potential formats for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship have been unveiled.

Under the first proposal from the Fixtures Calendar Review Taskforce, the four provincial championships would have eight teams in each and two groups of four.

The other proposal suggests the football league be played in the summer as the basis for the Championship, with the provincial championships played in early spring.

The group have also recommended the All Ireland football and hurling finals be played on consecutive weekends.

Central Council will receive the report in January before any motions reach the 2020 Congress.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the groupings for the revamped 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The 2020 All-Ireland series will consist of two groups, with six teams in each.

The top two teams from each group will progress straight through to the All-Ireland semi-finals, following a minimum of five games.

Holders Dublin are drawn in Group 2 alongside the 2020 Munster Champions, next year’s beaten Ulster and Connacht Finalists, Ulster’s fifth team, and a Munster semi-final loser.

SWIMMING

Mona McSharry has qualified for the final of the women’s 50-metre breaststroke at the European Shortcours Championships.

She finished fourth in the first semi-final in a time of 30.31 seconds which was enough to give the eight and last place in the final.

Darragh Green has missed out on a place in the men’s 50-metre breaststroke.

After setting a new personal best this morning, Darragh Greene finished 8th in his semi-final.

Danielle Hill is going in the women’s 100-metre backstroke semi finals shortly.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is through to the quarter finals of the UK Championship.

The Antrim man came from 3-1 down to beat Kurt Maflin by 6-frames to 5

John Higgins is also through to the last 8 after a 6 frames to 4 win over Stuart Bingham.